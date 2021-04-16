The Edge of Sleep: youtuber Markiplier to star in Netflix series

The Edge of Sleep: The famous YouTuber Mark Fischbach, also known as Markiplier, will be the protagonist and executive producer of the series The Edge of Sleep, based on his podcast of the same name, from QCode, created by the writers of Chozen, Jake Emanuel and Willie Block.

In addition to Markiplier, who will return to his role as the original podcast, actresses Analeigh Tipton and Eve Harlow will also star.

The post-apocalyptic mystery thriller follows a night watchman who, after finishing his shift one day, discovers that everyone who went to sleep the night before died. So he and other survivors must stay awake and discover the secret to the terrible global epidemic before they too fall asleep.

The Edge of Sleep: learn more about production based on the QCode podcast

The New Regency studio, which produced the film O Regresso, will independently fund the project. Corey Adams will direct all episodes, with filming set to begin next month in British Columbia, Canada.

Creators Block and Emanuel will be showrunners and scriptwriters for the project. The pair worked together on Chozen, for the FX channel, and on Bad Vibes for QCode. The series’ executive producers include Emanuel, Block, Adams, Fischbach, New Regency, QCode, Automatik and Oddfellows.

The Markiplier YouTube channel has over 15 billion views and about 30 million subscribers. The 31-year-old influencer specializes in gameplays, usually survival horror video games. The Edge of Sleep will be his first major TV drama.

Markipilier is represented by WME, Daylight Media and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

The Edge of Sleep has yet to debut. So stay tuned for new information!