The Economist Who Predicted Collapse: Gold Will See These Incredible Levels!

Necmettin Batırel, one of the economists who predicted that the markets will fall after the rise in the last weeks of 2021, came to the agenda with his gold price predictions. The economist says precious metals investors should wait. It also estimates over 1,000 liras for gram gold and over $2,000 for ounces of gold. As Kriptokoin.com, we convey the details…

According to economist, gold may exceed 1,050 liras

Economist Necmettin Batırel, emphasizing the news that the US Federal Reserve will increase interest rates, says that the US “does not give confidence”. While the US Federal Reserve (FED) meeting, which will take place on January 26, is eagerly awaited, the central bank will increase interest rates on this date, according to Batırel. According to the economist, who says that raising the interest rate is a “last resort” move, if the interest rate is high, the costs will increase.

Batırel, who thinks that gold investors should wait, notes that the US bonds are “disposed” and therefore the precious metal is negatively affected by this. However, he predicts that in case of an event such as the Fed’s interest rate hike due to the anti-inflation feature of gold, it may rise to around $2,200-2,400 an ounce. According to the economist, who claims that precious metal investors should wait at the moment, low price can be bought. In the future, he thinks that gram gold may exceed 1,050 liras.

At the time of writing, gram gold is changing hands at 793 liras, with an increase of 0.5 percent. Meanwhile, the price of an ounce of gold is trading at $ 1,831. It is worth noting that the price of an ounce of gold started the day at $1,842 levels today.