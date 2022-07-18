The Easter egg for Professor X’s “Doctor Strange 2” was Kevin Feige’s idea

Costume designer Graham Churchard recently explained that the Easter egg for the Professor X costume in Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness was originally Kevin Feige’s idea. In a sci-fi horror movie, the main character jumps from one universe to another in an attempt to protect a young and inexperienced interdimensional being America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) from the corrupted Darkhold Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). The film was a huge success: the audience collected more than $ 900 million at the box office, which made it the second highest-grossing film of 2022.

When Doctor Strange and Chavez jumped from universe to universe, they eventually landed on Earth-838, a world without Avengers. Instead, they are replaced by another superhero team consisting of different heroes, such as Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) and Professor X (Patrick Stewart). Although the mutant leader is portrayed by Stewart, the same actor who played him in the X-Men franchise, this Professor X resembled the 1992 animated version of the X-Men with a yellow chair and a green suit.

In a recent interview with Inverse, Churchyard admitted that Professor X’s resemblance to the cartoon character of the X-Men was originally Feiga’s idea. Along with the recognizable yellow wheelchair, the designer stated that the character’s green suit was taken straight from the cartoon, right down to the blue striped tie. Read below what Churchyard said.

“Kevin gave us inspiration from the very beginning. There was no doubt that he was the cartoon character with the yellow wheelchair. We made a green suit and a striped tie. Kevin was thrilled that we brought back the green suit because that was the atmosphere he was trying to convey on screen.”

In a film full of cameo roles, Stewart’s return as Professor X turned out to be the main event. His exact re-creation combined with the 1992 X-Men theme completed the character’s long-awaited and highly publicized introduction to the MCU. Due to previous rights issues, mutants and therefore X-Men were not included in the MCU franchise. After Disney bought Fox, a major media company now has the rights to many superheroes that were once unavailable. Along with Ms. Marvel’s revelation about the mutant, the MCU is rapidly moving towards the next chapter.

The 1992 animated series “X-Men” was extremely popular due to the serial narrative and the fact that it was an introduction to the superhero team for a new generation. Along with the DC animated series Batman, he helped pave the way for the influx of superhero films in the late 20th century, as well as the birth of the MCU and DCEU. Stewart’s return as Professor X in Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness has only increased the audience’s expectation of what the MCU has in store for its mutants.