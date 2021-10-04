The Earnings Of The Girl Pretending To Be A Dog Were Astonishing!

The girl’s earnings, which attract attention with her imitation of a dog within TikTok, are astonishing. Here’s the girl’s annual income…

The 21-year-old woman, formerly an optician, says she feels like a puppy. Now, the money he earns by pretending to be a dog is astonishing. There are many ways to make money from social media these days. One of them is Influencer, which has been a growing trend for five years.

These people try to gain followers by doing impressive things on platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. At this point, those who want to increase the popularity gained resort to strange ways. At this point, the woman who earns six figures by imitating a dog is an example of this.

Girl pretending to be a dog has 120,000 followers on TikTok

Jeanna Philips, who imitates a dog, performs various actions. These include rolling on the ground, chasing a ball, and many more activities. Currently, Philips has more than 120,000 followers on its TikTok platform. People who subscribe to your profile pay $20 per month to watch content.

Jeanna made some statements on the subject. For example, she said that most of the money earned was from users who paid over $1,000. At this stage, the influencer earns this fee by doing the tasks given by the people. Thus, Philips earns over 1 million dollars a year.

I feel like a dog. I just want to roll over, play games, scratch my head, run around and play. I’ve always behaved like a puppy. I really love praise. I love hearing the word ‘good girl’. It melts my heart every time. Jeanna Phillips

In addition to all these explanations, she stated that shooting videos is now her full-time job. She added that her income has increased 100 times since she changed her old profession, which was an optician.

