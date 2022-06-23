The Duffer brothers say We should all expect the Season 4 finale of “Dark Strange Affairs”

The fourth season of the TV series “Very Strange Things” has already become quite gloomy, but the creators of the show say that it will become even darker. During an interview with Empire Magazine , the Duffer brothers said: “Don’t say we didn’t warn you” about the upcoming season finale.

“I really don’t want to say, but I would definitely worry about the characters that will be included in the second volume,” said Ross Duffer. “I hope it kind of makes sense because it’s a darker time of the year and kids aren’t kids anymore. And there is an ominous feeling that something might go wrong. Now, regardless of whether they will or not, you will have to watch.”

The fourth season of “Very Strange Cases” certainly draws on the roots of the horror show. Now that Will Byers, Mike Wheeler and the rest of the gang have grown up, the popular Netflix show has started streaming classic 80s horror films such as “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Halloween” and “Hellraiser.” But approaching the season finale, it seems that no one is safe.

Of course, the Duffer brothers have already teased a sticky ending for some of our favorite “Very Strange Cases” characters, hinting that their plans to fight Vecna may not work out as they plan.

“One of our favorite things about horror movies is seeing our main characters take the initiative,” Ross said. “Do you remember in The Lost Boys when they decide to go after vampires? It’s funny to see how people come up with a plan and try to outwit the villain. About this volume 2. But, of course, not everything goes according to plan …”

Judging by the recent trailer, it looks like season 4 of “Very Strange Cases” is heading for a pretty explosive finale… and at least one death.

“You can expect from the second volume that some deaths are waiting for us,” said Will Byers himself, Noah Schnapp, in an interview with The Tonight Show. But who it will be is still unknown.

