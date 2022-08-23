The DualSense Edge controller is presented at the Gamescom opening ceremony live

Sony has announced DualSense Edge, a new premium wireless controller.

First introduced at Opening Night Live, the DualSense Edge is a high—end controller that appears to be Sony’s answer to the Xbox Elite line of controllers. Little information has been disclosed, but it is said to have extensive customization options with the ability to install individual control cards.

Visually, the controller is very similar to the usual DualSense, but with a few additional elements to bring it up to premium standards. While the controller was shown in the trailer in the shadows, we can see what looks like steering wheel switches on the back panel, as well as some new surface under the analog joysticks. The switch on the rear shoulder is shown with three settings that can relate to any intensity setting or different profiles.

