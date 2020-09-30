The dual screen LG Wing is available for pre order!

LG, who wants to bring a different interpretation to the foldable phone category, has talked a lot lately with its dual-screen phone. The pre-order date of the phone, which will be presented to the consumer with its T-shaped design, is October 1, and the LG Wing price has been announced.

LG Wing goes to pre-order on October 1st

Losing blood in the smartphone market, LG aims to return to its old days and increase its effectiveness in the market again. Drawing attention with its dual-screen phone, LG wants to bring a new breath to the foldable phone category.

The price of LG Wing, which will be pre-ordered on October 1, will be $ 999. The device will be delivered to pre-order users on October 15th. When we look at the competitors of the phone; The price of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 was $ 2,000, and the Microsoft Surface Duo price was $ 1,400.

After the price of the device is determined, let’s briefly remember its features. The 6.8-inch main screen of LG Wing is accompanied by a second 4-inch screen. However, the fact that the device has a T-format design allows it to attract attention.

When we come to the hardware side, we can say that LG Wing will not give users the flagship phone experience. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 765 processor, which came out of the 7 nm manufacturing process. It will also take its place in the market with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage capacity.

On the other hand, the dual-screen phone will have a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh, while the device will come with wireless charging and Quick Charge 4.0 Plus support.



