The Dropout: replaces Kate McKinnon as Elizabeth Holmes

Amanda Seyfried will replace Kate McKinnon in Hulu’s next series, The Dropout. In 2019, McKinnon was announced as executive producer and star of the series based on the ABC News (ABC Radio) podcast of the same name, which tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes and her company, Theranos.

McKinnon left the miniseries in February for reasons that were not specified.

Holmes, who abandoned his place at Stanford University, founded a medical examination company in the early 2000s and, thanks to her clever sales pitches, she managed to raise millions of dollars in funding and set up a high-profile board of directors, the that led her to become one of the youngest billionaire women in the world.

However, her company and her reputation were destroyed in 2018, when it was discovered that the entire premise of her business was based on fraudulent medical testing technology. Holmes is currently awaiting trial for conspiracy and electronic fraud with the intention of deceiving the company’s investors.

On the screen, Seyfried, who starred in the 2004 Mean Girls, and 2008’s Mamma Mia !, is nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress this year for her work in Mank.

In the project, she will produce the Hulu series alongside Liz Meriwether and the podcast team The Dropout, host Rebecca Jarvis and producers Taylor Dunn and Victoria Thompson.

Although McKinnon withdrew from this project, the SNL star is still set to play Carole Baskin, better known as Tiger King’s enemy, Joe Exotic, in a limited series based on the Joe Exotic podcast.

The production of The Dropout is scheduled to begin next summer. More information has not yet been released.