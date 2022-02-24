‘The Dreamcast Encyclopedia’ Announced; The New Book Of Paper Heroes

The Dreamcast Encyclopedia: The Spanish publisher opens the reservation period for its new volume, with more than 200 reviews of titles from the mythical latest SEGA console. Heroes of Paper has announced this Thursday its next book, The Dreamcast Encyclopedia. As its name indicates, the volume seeks to review the complete history of the latest SEGA console; an unforgettable system made up of dozens of video games that are part of this medium. Ramón Méndez, author of The Legacy of the White Wolf: The Universe of Geralt de Rivia and The Witcher Saga or The Shenmue Odyssey, among others, signs this new book, whose reservations are now open.

The Dreamcast Encyclopedia: what to expect

The Dreamcast Encyclopedia arrives on April 14, 2022 at bookstores and supermarkets throughout Spain and is presented as a new issue within the collection started by The Nintendo 64 Encyclopedia, now available in stores. The peculiarity is that this time we make the leap to the 128-bit generation to pay tribute to a console ahead of its time. The reasons are diverse and, how could it be otherwise, the reasons for the genesis, publication, life and subsequent discontinuation are reflected in a total of 256 color pages; with hard cover finishes.

Méndez delves into the leap to three dimensions of the Japanese firm with a platform that consecrated the learning of its predecessor, Saturn, while gradually accumulating a multitude of titles. The Dreamcast Encyclopedia includes more than 200 Dreamcast video games published in Europe —all replayed by the author for this work—; and more than 50 titles that never reached our territory are reviewed. On the other hand, with a more introspective look, information is offered on more than 40 canceled titles, projects that never saw the light of day. The icing on the cake will be Marc Rollán ‘El Funs’, author of Play Historia: The 50 video games that changed the world, with his prologue.

Depending on our preference, Héroes de Papel will publish a book in two editions: one standard and one for collectors with high-quality finishes and the following additional incentives, apart from the book: a box with an exclusive design; bookmark; postcard set; numbered certificate; sheet; sticker set; VMU keychain; set of coasters and tote bag.