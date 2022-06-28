The Dream that was Anthem 2.0

BioWare is one of the most famous video game developers of all time, but even the most adored studios can be wrong. Bursting onto the scene in 1996 with Shattered Steel, which was immediately followed by the famous Baldur’s Gate in 1998, BioWare quickly made a name for itself in the industry. In 2002, BioWare released Neverwinter Nights, followed a year later by Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and then Jade Empire in 2005, ending the series in 2007 with the release of Mass Effect. However, looking ahead, in the late 2010s, BioWare made two big mistakes in a row, Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem.

Released in 2019, Anthem is a third-person action game in which players dress up in Javelin, an exoskeleton capable of flying equipped with high-tech weapons. Although the presentation of the game was solid and its game mechanics seemed satisfactory, Anthem tried to create a model with a live service, and due to unknown factors, BioWare stumbled at every obstacle after the launch of Anthem, which led to the game and its 2.0 update being canceled in the middle of development.

What BioWare planned to improve in Anthem 2.0

At its core, Anthem wasn’t a bad game. In fact, the Anthem concept is actually quite elegant, and it should appeal to any fan of an exo suit or Iron Man. Theoretically, players will be able to jump into their unique, customizable exosuit, take off and fire at a variety of enemies in a number of unique biomes. Before the launch, it was promised that BioWare would constantly update Anthem with new areas, enemies, javelins and customization options in the same spirit as other live service games such as Destiny.

In practice, however, Anthem simply didn’t live up to its idea, with some serious technical issues, unfinished mission objectives, and an unoriginal plot that didn’t seem to fit the usual BioWare storytelling standard. During the year following the release of Anthem, both BioWare and EA made several promises that the game would eventually be fixed and that a lot of new content would appear, finally fulfilling the initial promises made by the developer and publisher. This new, finished version of the game will be called Anthem 2.0.

Some of the biggest improvements that BioWare sought to make concerned gaming javelins and the ability to customize them. In the main game, players had almost no freedom to choose the appearance and characteristics of their Javelin, and Anthem 2.0 sought to fix this. BioWare was going to introduce a system of primary and secondary weapons, allowing each weapon to feel more distinctive, and the components were going to be replaced with two unique slots for mods and artifacts, which would allow for deeper customization.

Instead of just using one ability at a time, Anthem 2.0 will allow players to unlock abilities by leveling up, and will allow these abilities to remain active all the time. These Abilities can then be improved in several ways with the new mod system, while the Artifact item will act as a powerful new special weapon for Javelin. Similarly, the entire progression system was to undergo a large-scale redesign in which players could now level up each of their Javelins individually, which rewarded the player with skill points that could then be used for upgrades unique to that chassis. such as special abilities and performance enhancement.

A new specialization system will also be introduced, allowing you to improve each javelin using a certain path in the skill tree, as well as further increase the number of settings that players will have compared to their exosuit. Players will also be heavily rewarded for taking the time to effectively customize their javelin: armor will receive a significant performance boost if abilities, equipment, and build specializations work in synergy with each other.

Overall, it seemed that BioWare really listened to the feedback from fans and were ready to make the changes necessary to fix Anthem. One of the biggest points of criticism against Anthem was that its main commercial argument, its javelins, were not as unique or complex as BioWare presented them before the release, and with Anthem 2.0, everything finally changed. .

What’s wrong with Anthem 2.0?

Despite the detailed description of such a promising future, Anthem 2.0 will be officially canceled in just a year, and EA and BioWare will make joint statements confirming that the game will no longer receive updates. Officially, the developer and publisher referred to the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the main reasons for the decision, and also stated that Anthem is being cut so that BioWare can focus all its efforts on the still-upcoming Mass Effect and Dragon Age games., and the latter, as it now turns out, is Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

At first glance, these reasons seem quite justified.