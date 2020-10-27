The dramas that will premiere in November

Dramas that will premiere in November and you cannot miss, save the date and build your winter marathons. Korean entertainment does not stop and there are many new stories that will hit your screen next month, say goodbye to the year with plots full of romance, mystery and fantasy that will be released very soon, K-Dramas have become very popular, there are genres and types for all tastes.

November will be a perfect opportunity to offer stories that Korean actors will perform, from teenage romances, the quest for revenge, to mysteries from years ago that are about to be solved. You can follow each of the premieres of these Korean K-Dramas and enjoy new characters.

Despite the continuing pandemic in the world, South Korea has taken the necessary measures not to interrupt productions and give fans a bit of encouragement through their dramas, the actors also hope that their new projects will be a distraction. positive of the daily quarantine routine.

DRAMAS RELEASES IN NOVEMBER 2020

The Mermaid Prince: The Beginning

Still no release date, this fantasy drama is the second season of The Mermaid Prince and will reveal secrets of the character “Woo Hyuk” and his past, in addition the romance will star the young merman and student Jo Ara. The cast will feature ASTRO idol Moon Bin. This story began with Hye Ri, a girl in love with her best friend, but after a trip to a village, she meets the mysterious Woo Hyuk.

City Couple’s Way of Love: My Lovable Camera Thief

There is no release date yet, but winter will feature a romance drama that will have multiple storylines throughout its episodes. The first one will narrate the life of an architect named Chae Won Park, who loves city landscapes and who will be the victim of love at first sight after coming across a thief. His path will meet Eun Oh Lee, a girl who moves to another city and adopts a new identity.

Get Revenge

A drama thriller will arrive on November 21 that chronicles the life of Gae Ra Kang, a girl who acquires a great public reputation after marrying someone from the government; However, a scandal will end her career as an influencer and journalist. With the help of a seemingly cold lawyer, he tries to get revenge on his ex-wife and her family.

Live On

A romance drama will arrive in the middle of the month. Save the date, on November 17th, the story of Ho Rang Baek and Eun Taek Go will arrive, two students who will do their best to keep their reputations at school, so they will make a deal to help each other.

Please don’t meet him

The beginning of the month will be full of premieres, on the 10th there will be a science fiction drama that will show the life of Ji Sung Seo, who in his search for love creates a program that will help him identify bad people and thus avoid falling in love with him. wrong; However, his life changes when he meets a boy immune to his software.

Birthcare Center

Start the month of November with this comedy drama, take advantage of the November 2 bridge to see the premiere of this story that will be very short, it only has 8 episodes. The K-Drama will narrate the life of Hyun Jin Oh, a successful young woman who achieves everything she sets out to do, but there is something she is not ready for: being a new mother, so she will turn to an agency for mothers.

Home for Summer

There is no release date yet, but it will be a drama story that will tell the life of Yoon Seul Ho, a warm-hearted boy who is interested in independent cinema, there is not much information about it yet.

Awaken

To close the month, this romance and crime thriller will arrive on November 30 that will narrate the life of Jung Woo Do, a police officer from a village, an area where mysterious incidents will begin that will be connected to an event that occurred 28 years ago. Along with the help of other officers named Hye Won and Jamie, they will try to find out what or who is behind everything, although the protagonists also hide secrets from their past. AOA’s Seolhyun will participate.

The Uncanny Counter

It will also be a drama that launches at the end of November, on the 28th of the month there will be a mystery and fantasy drama that will show the life of the “Counters”, a group that hunts demons and that have inhabited the Earth for a long time, although they hide his true identity by posing as the owners of a noodle restaurant. His mission is to obtain eternal life with the powers of evil beings.

The In-Laws

It is expected to premiere in late November, the 21st to be exact, it won’t have many episodes. The romance and comedy drama that will narrate the life of “Sa Rin Min”, a girl who despite being successful in her work life, her love life will put a great challenge on her: win over the family of her boyfriend, with whom she saco recently.



