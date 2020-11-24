The drama will begin filming for HBO Max next year

Greg Berlanti is set to produce a number of DC shows for HBO’s new streaming service, starting with the upcoming Green Lantern series. The busy producer now has a chance to play the Emerald Knight.

The first season of Green Lantern will consist of 10 episodes, with Seth Grahame-Smith attached as showrunner. The long-awaited show will break new ground for DC TV, as it will be the first show to take place in space, primarily.

Green Lantern will have a great cast of characters that exist in great mythology, from Alan Scott, the first Emerald Knight, to Simon Baz, Jessica Cruz, Guy Gardner, as well as longtime Lanterns Sinestro and Kilowog.

According to a report, production is expected to begin sometime in April 2021 on its 10-episode season of Green Lantern. One big detail they also revealed was that the HBO drama Max will be filming in Los Angeles.

While not a full Arrowverse spinoff per se, Green Lantern is set in the Arrowverse, including the reveal that Green Lantern takes place on Earth-12.

One thing Green Lantern benefits from is the fact that they will likely be filming a lot inside studios with lots of green and blue screens, given it’s a heavy science fiction series.



