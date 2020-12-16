The drama Mr. Queen received criticism after its premiere

The combination of comedy and historical themes was not well received in South Korea, Mr. Queen explains what happened and apologizes for the misunderstandings.

The world of drama received a new production, this Korean series has just revealed its first two episodes, but as soon as they arrived they also began to receive bad comments for the handling of their story. A statement from the production responded to all the controversies after the premiere.

Mr. Queen is a historical drama with a touch of fantasy where a man from the current era has an accident and sees a turn in his life when his soul is trapped in the body of a queen from the Joseon era.

The series is one of the adaptations that have been made of a novel written from China, but according to some internet users, the original writer often refers to Koreans in a derogatory way in other of her works. In addition, several comments have pointed out that the comedy situations raised in the story are exaggerated and, when mentioning historical figures, this can be taken as a mockery of their predecessors.

MR. QUEEN RESPONDS WITH A COMMUNICATION TO THE CRITICS

The production’s message expressed an apology for the upset they have caused, noting that when they acquired the rights for a remake of a series from China they were unaware of the work of the original writer and were also unaware of her expressions for Koreans.

They also expressed that it was never their intention to depict any historical record in a negative way or to make the characters a mockery. The production noted that when creating a comedy and fantasy story, their intention was to simply make the audience laugh and not create discomfort, so they will be more careful in how the plot continues to unfold.



