The Dragon Ball FighterZ Show confirms date and time

Bandai Namco details how to watch the event, which takes place this weekend, to reveal details about the competitive scene and an exclusive trailer.

Bandai Namco Entertainment has confirmed that the Dragon Ball FighterZ Show will be held this coming August 16, Sunday, starting at 20:00 (CEST). The event, whose main focus will be to detail the roadmap of the competitive scene for the next season starting in September, will also offer an exclusive trailer that the rest of the FighterZ Pass 3 characters are expected to meet.

How to watch the Dragon Ball FighterZ Show live

To see the Dragon Ball FighterZ Show live this Sunday, it will be enough to connect at the indicated time with the company’s official Twitch channel. The exact duration of the event and whether there will be participation from well-known developmental personalities is unknown. “We will announce our plans for 2020: competitions, game updates … as well as an exclusive trailer,” they comment, accompanied by a grin.

However, considering that other fighting video games from the Japanese publisher have released their new season pass recently, the community is anxious to know which is the third of the five confirmed selectable characters of the current FighterZ Pass 3, whose two components revealed are , for now, Kefka and Goku Ultrainstinto. Fans are hoping that the new members are also from Dragon Ball Super, but that is currently purely a product of speculation. We will surely end up getting out of doubt this Sunday.

Dragon Ball FighterZ was released in 2018 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. With more than 5 million units sold, the title has established itself as one of the great commercial successes of the genre this generation. You can know here all the news of season 3.

