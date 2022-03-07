The Downtrend in the Market Continues: Bitcoin Touches $37,500 Price Levels!

The leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC), again in the early hours of the day, accelerated its bearish movements and touched the price levels of $ 37,500. This loss of value in Bitcoin also gave a downward momentum to the crypto money market. Ethereum (ETH) has declined to $2,500 price levels after its recent depreciation. In the last 24-hour period, there were also crypto assets that recorded double-digit bearish movement among cryptocurrencies with high market capitalization.

Bitcoin Needs $37,500 Price Levels

The Downtrend in the Cryptocurrency Market Continues

Ethereum (ETH) started trading at the $2,500 price levels after its recent bearish movements. Most altcoins in the market have lost value at various rates in the last 24-hour timeframe. According to CoinGecko data, the total market value of cryptocurrencies decreased to $ 1.78 trillion.

Fantom (FTM), according to CoinMarketCap data, has lost close to 20% in the last 24-hour period, falling to the price levels of $ 1.35 and is among the crypto assets that lost the highest rate among cryptocurrencies with high market capitalization.