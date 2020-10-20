The door opens for HDR videos with the iOS 14.1 update

Following the release of the iOS 14 update last month, Apple released the iOS 14.1 version this evening. With this update, the environment is prepared for the new iPhone 12 models, which will be sold abroad on Friday.

The biggest innovation is bringing support for playback and editing of 10-bit HDR videos on devices to existing iPhone models. Although 10-bit HDR video capture can be done with iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, these videos will be able to be played on iPhone 8 and later devices.

This is the only new feature that comes with iOS 14.1. The rest of the update is mostly to fix bugs and issues. Some bug fixes are listed in Apple’s update notes. One of the highlights is the fixing of some widgets, folders and icons that appear on the Home screen in a reduced size.

On the other hand, Apple is resolving an issue that can cause apps to be deleted from folders when widgets are dragged on the Home Screen. All new features and bug fixes Apple introduced with iOS 14.1 are listed as follows:

Adds 10-bit HDR video playback and editing support in Photos for iPhone 8 and later

Resolves an issue where some widgets, folders, and icons were shown in a reduced size on the Home Screen

Resolves an issue that could cause apps to be deleted from folders when widgets are dragged on the Home Screen

Fixes an issue where some emails were sent under incorrect aliases in the Mail

Fixes an issue that prevented area information from being displayed on incoming calls

Fixes an issue that could cause the emergency call button to overlap with the text entry box on the Lock Screen when the enlarged screen mode and alphanumeric password are selected

Resolves an issue where some users were sometimes unable to download or add tracks to their library when viewing an album or playlist

Fixes an issue that prevented zeros from appearing in Calculator

Resolves an issue where the resolution of streaming video was temporarily lowered at the beginning of playback

Fixes an issue that prevented a family member’s Apple Watch from setting up for some users

Resolves an issue that could cause Apple Watch case material to display incorrectly in the Apple Watch app

Resolves an issue with the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display the content as unavailable

Improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points

As with all iOS updates, Apple is distributing this update over the air. You can check if an update is available by going to the Settings application, selecting “General” and then going to the “Software Update” menu. If the iOS 14.1 update is out for your device, it will appear there.

This week is shaping up to be a very important week for Apple. Not only does iOS 14.1 be distributed today, Apple is starting to deliver iPhone 12 and 12 Pro orders to its customers starting Friday. In addition, the phones will be on sale in various countries, especially in the USA. The release of iOS 14.2, which is currently in beta, will not be too late.



