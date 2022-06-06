The dog Usher Song barked in an ad for Amazon and choirmaster Carl

The Amazon commercial for “Choir Master Carl” featured a quintet of dogs barking Usher’s song, but which track did these harmonious hounds bark to? Judging by the number of dog commercials made over the past decade, it’s that brand marketers have realized the power of using dogs to promote their products. Heinz, for example, used a pack of dachshunds dressed as hot dogs to advertise their condiments during the company’s 2016 Super Bowl commercial, while Chevy’s 2014 campaign used a golden retriever in an ad that touched heartstrings by plugging in their cars.

There is quite a niche area of dog-oriented advertising that can be attributed to the “dog choir” subgenre. In early 2012, Volkswagen released a teaser before the Super Bowl called “The Bark Side”, which featured an ensemble of cute dogs dressed in accessories from “Star Wars” and barking “Imperial March (Darth Vader theme)”. A few years earlier, during the 2009 holiday season, the Pedigree pet food brand shot a commercial with a quartet of four-legged friends mumbling the tune “Jingle Bells”.

At the end of 2021, Amazon became the last company to use the “dog choir” strategy in its “Choir Master Carl” commercial, which was first shown during Thanksgiving. The advertisement features a man named Carl, who, having saved on purchases on Amazon, can devote his time to his true passion: become a dog choirmaster. It ends with Carl’s dog choir giving a concert in his living room, dressed in matching hats and scarves, while Carl’s neighbors are watching. Watch the commercial for “Choirmaster Karl” below. If the tune the dogs are barking sounds familiar, it’s because it’s Usher’s song “Yes!” – an R&B track filled with crank, with a rap verse by Ludacris and vocals by Lil Jon.

When it was released in 2004, it became a huge club hit and reached number one in several countries. According to IMDb, the song has been featured in films such as “Bachelor Party” and “Interview”, as well as in shows such as “Bull” and “So You Think You Can Dance”. It was also used in another Ross retail commercial. Commercials like Amazon’s “Choir Master Carl” may be cute, but they probably annoy many dog owners, as the barking of dog choirs no doubt infuriates their own four-legged friends, but it could have been worse.

In 2012, the British dog food brand Bakers aired a commercial in which a flock of talented dogs reproduces scenes from the film “Robbery in Italian” with high-frequency sounds that only a person’s best friend can hear. So, although “Choirmaster Karl” may be annoying, at least he is not subconsciously trying to sell food to dogs.