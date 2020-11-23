The documentary of Shawn Mendes In Wonder is on air!

After weeks of waiting, the documentary “In Wonder” by Canadian singer Shawn Mendes is now available on Netflix!

Shawn Mendes delivers himself like never before in “In Wonder”. The 22-year-old Canadian singer unveiled his documentary, In Wonder this morning.

A documentary which traces the singer’s short but exciting career. This morning, the singer therefore invited his fans to watch his film on Netflix and to comment on it with him.

To do this, the singer invited his subscribers to Zoom to comment together on this exceptional documentary. “In Wonder is available. This is my first time watching it, and it’s with you, on Zoom, ”he wrote on Instagram.

In this hour-and-a-half film, the Canadian looks back on his journey, from his first videos on Vine, to his first concerts at his high school in Canada.

An original and intimate dive into the singer’s life. In the first footage, Shawn literally bares himself as the camera follows him as he gets out of the shower.

SHAWN MENDES UNVEILS IN IN WONDER

In In Wonder, therefore, Shawn Mendes opens up a little more than usual about his moods. We follow him on tour, but also back in his native Canada.

The opportunity for fans of the singer to get to know his family, especially his little sister, who says she is “proud” of the career of her 22-year-old brother.

Shawn Mendes also shows his moments of weakness. He looks back bitterly on that moment when he literally lost his voice.

Remember. Last year, while on the world tour, the singer had to surprise 11 dates because he had lost his voice.

In the report, Shawn Mendes looks back, not without tears, on this slump that made him grow from within. He also evokes for the first time, his mediated relationship with his “Reina”, Camila Cabello.



