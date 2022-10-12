The documentary “Dungeons and Dragons” in the works of Hasbro’s Entertainment One; Joe Manganiello and Kyle Newman, directors

Entertainment studio Hasbro Entertainment One is shooting a new documentary about the classic board role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, which is positioned as the final version. Screenwriter and official Dungeons & Dragons ambassador Joe Manganiello, along with Kyle Newman (1UP), joined the team to make a film, which is due to be released in 2024, when the game celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Dungeons & Dragons, created by Gary Gaigax and Dave Arneson, was first published by Tactical Studies Rules, Inc. in 1974, and since 1997 has been distributed by a subsidiary of Hasbro Wizards of the Coast. The game is watched by a player known as The Dungeon Master. , sees others form a group of adventurers who embark on adventures in fantasy worlds to take their experience to the next level. More than 50 million fans have interacted with or played D&D — one of Hasbro’s key brands — since it was first published 48 years ago, including through video games and live streams on Twitch and YouTube.

The eOne document will be based on more than 400 hours of archival, never-before-published footage relating to the creation of the game in the early 1970s, which Manganiello, Newman and Adam F. Goldberg have spent recent years acquiring exclusive rights to. The film, which also features exclusive interviews with famous fans of the game, will benefit from the fact that Wizards of the Coast offers the filmmakers internal access to strictly confidential developments related to the game and the brand, since this level of access was allowed for the first time. .

News of the document came as eOne and Paramount are preparing to release their narrative film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The film starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Less often Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sofia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, Hugh Grant and Jason Wong will be released in theaters on March 3, 2023. A number of scripted film and TV projects based on other well-known Hasbro intellectual property, as part of the Hasbro in Action project, providing multi-channel entertainment to fans of some of the world’s most beloved brands.

Joe Manganiello will produce the D&D documentation with his brother Nick Manganiello, Anthony Savini and Cecily Tyler. Tara Long and Gino McDermott are executive producers of eOne along with top Dungeons & Dragons researchers John Peterson, Goldberg and Newman.

“In the past, I had the pleasure of working with Joe on “True Blood” among other projects and I can’t think of a better, more enthusiastic person who would plunge headlong into the world of Dungeons & Dragons both from the point of view of the player and from the point of view of the fan. The addition of Kyle Newman, Nick Manganiello and John Peterson will also bring unique and multiple dimensions to the story we plan to document,” said Michael Lombardo, head of global television at eOne. “As we approach the 50th anniversary of this incredible gaming universe, it’s time to officially sanction the story of the origin of the game and the current state of the game to its passionate fans from all walks of life and its global cultural impact.”

“Dungeons & Dragons has been stirring the imagination of fans around the world for almost 50 years, and we continue to give an exciting and exciting experience to new generations,” said Cynthia Williams, president of Hasbro Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming. “As we approach this momentous celebration, I am thrilled to have a creative team with a genuine passion for the brand creating what we hope will be a defining look at the storied history of the world’s greatest role-playing game.”

“I am very proud and excited to be back behind the camera for another documentary, this time with the D&D dream team consisting of John, Kyle and my brother and production partner Nick,” Joe Manganiello added. “I have experienced the ups, downs and new ups of this outdated brand, which not only meant so much to me, but also served as a source of creativity for an entire generation of writers, artists and creative minds, influencing so many of our culture. None of this would have been possible without Nathan Stewart from Wizards of the Coast and my ever-supportive boss since HBO/True Blood, Michael Lombardo and the fantastic eOne team.”

Manganiello’s career for more than two decades has included roles in the Spider-Man and Super Mike franchises, as well as in such television series as True Blood, How I Met Your Mother and Love, Death and Robots. He is an avid Dungeons & Dragons fan and a player well known for campaigning with a large number of celebrities, including some of the biggest names in the Hollywood fantasy and superhero world. Joe partnered with his brother Nick Manganiello in 2012 to launch 3:59 Inc., which has since released titles such as “Bottom of the 9th” starring Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara, as well as the documentary “LA Bare”, which became his directorial debut.

Newman is an award—winning director and bestselling author according to the New York Times, whose directorial achievements include “The Fans”, a comedy based on “Star Wars” starring Seth Rogen and Kristen Bell; the A24 action comedy “Another Lethal Outcome” starring Hailee Steinfeld and Samuel L. Jackson; and esports comedy to the 1up portal this summer for copyright holders/prime video. Otherwise, Newman is best known for his documentary “Raiders: The Story of the Greatest fan film Ever Made”, as well as the book “Dungeons and Dragons: Art and Secrets”, a finalist for the Hugo Award, which he wrote with Peterson.

