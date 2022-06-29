The Doctor Doom MCU Project May Have Been Accidentally Leaked by Howard Stern

Information about the new film “Doctor Doom”, which takes place in the MCU, could have leaked from an unexpected source — radio host Howard Stern.

Through what appears to be a hot mic, Stern can be heard talking to the producer about his plans for the summer, which apparently include plans to appear in “Doctor Doom” in some capacity. Robert Downey Jr. is among the other names that pop up.

The Most Powerful MCU Villains

“They’re discussing the schedule with me, and it’s going to suck,” Stern can be heard saying.

“I told you I was going to play Doctor Doom. That’s the thing. But believe me, I’m damn unhappy about it… I called Robert Downey Jr. and asked him about acting techniques.”

The clip quickly spread on social networks, which caused a storm of rumors. Will Howard Stern interview Dr. Doom? Will he be in the episode “What If Season 2”? Was it a deliberate joke?

Howard Stern accidentally showed it on a hot mic

Anyway, Dr. Doom is in the news right now. The famous villain has not yet appeared in any MCU movie, but it’s time for Victor von Doom to make his debut, especially after a cameo role in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Since Kang the Conqueror has the potential to wreak havoc in space, Doctor Doom will become an intriguing Earth threat.

We may well get more information at Comic-Con in San Diego next month, where Marvel Studios is confirmed to be in attendance. A Phase 4 reboot of the Fantastic Four is also in development, although little is currently known about the project.

Kat Bailey is a senior news editor at IGN, as well as co—host of the Nintendo voice chat. Any advice? Send her a private message to @the_katbot.