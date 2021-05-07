The Division Mobile and Heartland, Free Spin-off, Announced

The Division Mobile: Ubisoft announced, on Thursday (06), two new titles: The Division Mobile and Heartland. While the first is the smartphone version of one of the company’s most popular games, the second will be a free-to-play game that will be released for PC, PlayStation and Xbox between 2021 and 2022.

Heartland is being developed in conjunction with Red Storm Studio, which has been working on the Tom Clancy franchise games since 1997. “It’s a standalone game that requires no previous experience with the series, but will provide a whole new perspective on the universe in a new way. scenario, ”Ubisoft said in a statement.

The company took the opportunity to reiterate that it is developing entirely new content for The Division 2, which includes a new game mode and new methods to level up with the agents.

Expansion of the universe

Still on this universe, Ubisoft reminded about the film that is in production by Netflix and said that it will be the “first big step in a broader plan to expand transmedia offers”. The Division’s new product will be a novel, produced by Aconyte.

“This new story takes place after the events of The Division 2 and explores how Outbreak affects different regions of the United States, while agents struggle to secure supply routes,” says the book’s initial storyline.

So, what did you think of Ubisoft’s news? Are you excited to receive more content about this world of The Division? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!