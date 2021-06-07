The Division: Heartland Will Not Be Shown At Ubisoft Forward At E3 2021

The Division 2 and The Division: Heartland will lose the spotlight at Ubisoft Forward as part of E3 2021. They will show new features later. Ubisoft will not show new material from The Division 2 and The Division: Heartland during the Ubisoft Forward of E3 2021. The gala company communicates that the teams are “working hard” on the two jobs, which includes unpublished content for the first, expected by the end of this year.

Ubisoft Forward confirms two casualties: The Division 2 and The Division Heartland

“Agents, we will not be at Ubisoft Forward this year, but we invite you to connect with us for exciting announcements about other Ubisoft titles,” the study begins in its statement. “The Division teams are working hard; New content for The Division 2 is still on the way by the end of the year, while Heartland will have additional game testing for interested players who have signed up. We hope to share more when we can ”, they conclude.

For those who do not know what The Division Heartland is about, this is an independent free to play project developed by Red Storm Entertainment. No further details have been shared about the game, only that it is expected for consoles, cloud gaming services and PCs sometime between 2021 and 2022. If you are interested in taking part in the gaming tests, you can send your request to through this link.

If we put the magnifying glass on that content for The Division 2, we know that Ubisoft Massive is collaborating with Ubisoft Bucharest for a major update in 2021. It is expected to include “a completely new game mode and new ways to level up agents , with emphasis on increasing the variety and viability “of the equipment”.