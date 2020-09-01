The Division, free for PC for a limited time

Just for one week, Ubisoft gives away totally free in its PC version. We tell you the requirements and how to download it at no cost.

Ubisoft has communicated through its official website that Tom Clancy’s The Division is totally free in its digital version for PC for a limited time. From this September 1 until September 8 at 10:00 AM (local time), all users who have an account on Uplay can get their copy for free.

After gifts like Child of Light, Watch Dogs 2 or Valiant Hearts, Ubisoft is now giving away one of its most successful multiplayer video games of this generation for just seven days. The procedure is very simple. As we read on the official website of the French company: “Ubisoft is pleased to offer you Tom Clancy’s The Division. You can get your free game from September 1 at 09:00 to September 8 at 10:00 (local time) and play it as much as you want! ”

How to download The Division for free on PC?

You just need to access the link below, select “PC” and run Uplay (or download Uplay if we don’t have it installed on our Windows computer. ”In case of doubt about whether or not your computer can run the game, We leave the minimum and recommended system requirements.



