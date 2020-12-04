The Division 2 will have improvements update on PS5

If you own a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X | S and are in the mood to play The Division 2, Ubisoft brought great news today, confirming that a patch with performance improvements will be released on February 2, 2021 for both platforms!

Update 12.1 will allow you to play at 4K resolution and stable 60 fps on high end consoles. The Xbox Series S numbers have not been revealed, but it is likely that it will also reach 60 fps, only at 1080p resolution.

The information was given during the last transmission of the Ubisoft State of the Game program, which you can check in full through the player above. What did you think of this update? Are you planning to revisit the game on the new generation of consoles? Comment below!



