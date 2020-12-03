The Division 2 will be updated with improvements on PS5

Ubisoft officially announces a patch that will optimize the title and offer improvements in resolution and performance.

Little by little, many of Ubisoft’s previous video games, especially those that work under the service model, have been updated with improvements for PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. In addition to Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, For Honor and Rainbow Six Siege, Massive Entertainment has announced that the next title to receive improvements will be The Division 2. This has been confirmed by the company’s content specialist on his Twitter account.

As reported, the game will be optimized for the new consoles, which means that it will run at 4K resolution and 60fps. The update is not ready yet and will be delayed until 2021, as it will not arrive in patch 12, but in 12.1. If there are no changes to the calendar, Ubisoft will launch the patch on February 2, as the company’s own worker has pointed out.

The Division 2 failed to meet the initial expectations of the French, but as is usual in the company, this did not mean an abandonment of the product. In fact, the developers worked on a major expansion, Warlords of New York, as well as new content. The title is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The current version of PS5 and Xbox Series X / S works through backward compatibility.

Immortals Fenyx Rising, the most recent title

The creators of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey are making their debut. Ubisoft Quebec has just launched Immortals Fenyx Rising, an adventure, action and puzzle title that is now available on current and new generation platforms, as well as the PC or the Google service. It is a parodic version of ancient Greece, in which we will handle a mortal character, whose objective will be to save the gods from their fall.



