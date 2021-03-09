The Division 2: Promises to revolutionize its new mode

In a statement shared on the official website, Ubisoft released more details about The Division 2, recalling the 2020 season and commenting on what should come to the game’s players in 2021. According to the publisher, an unprecedented game mode is already planned for arrive later this year and should totally change the franchise.

The new update is still in the early stages of production and should take a few months to complete. However, this time will be necessary to bring a “significant change to the game”, adding something considered “entirely new to the franchise” and “new ways to evolve your agent with an emphasis on increasing viability and variety of builds”.

Apparently, the game mode should arrive only after the release of the fifth season of The Division 2, scheduled to be released soon. That way, fans will be able to wait a little longer for the news while enjoying seasonal content and engaging in acquiring new rewards and progressing.

In a note, Ubisoft anticipated that the new content for The Division 2 will be the responsibility of a team of veterans from the subsidiary Massive Entertainment, led by Adrian Trasca and Yannick Banchereau as producer and creative director, respectively. The company also announced that the studio will be supported by Ubisoft Bucharest.

The Division 2 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.