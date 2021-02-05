The Division 2: next-gen traz 2160p no Series X e 1944p

The Bit Analyst channel shared a video of the next-gen version of The Division 2, presenting the game’s performance and performance on the Xbox Series S / X and PS5 and the main similarities and differences in the platforms.

As you can see in the video, the Xbox Series X has a small advantage in resolution, managing to detail images in 3840p x 2160p and being the only console that delivers native 4K, while the PS5 has a resolution of 3456p x 1944p and the Series S of 1920p x 1080p. Regarding the frame rate, all video games reach a constant 60 fps, with the Sony console being the most consistent.

However, when the effects and visual aspects appear, the PS5 ends up coming out as a kind of superficial optimization, since it is the worst in reflex levels and anisotropic filtering, in addition to having an almost nonexistent fog, implying that it is another port than a new generation engine rework. In the case of bugs, flaws in the water effects were detected in both PS5 and Series X, but the Series S managed to load them perfectly.

“For some reason, the PS5 version has problems with some effects and settings. There is no fog, the effects are corrupted, the AF has decreased,” said the team of El Analyst Bit. “I restarted the game several times to be sure.”

Regarding the loading time, the PlayStation 5 is the slowest of the consoles and the Series S has loads a few seconds faster than the other machines.

The Division 2 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.