The Division 2 Confirms New Content Coming Soon, Teases 5th Year

Ubisoft has announced that The Division 2 will not only receive an additional portion of content and a new season before the end of the year, but also plans a full 5th year of content for the game. This came after the game received a 4th year revival after a series of seasonal replays to keep players occupied until more content was developed.

Ubisoft’s dedication to The Division 2 was highlighted by the fact that the developers seem to have planned a bit more content for the foreseeable future. The publisher’s recent Ubisoft Forward presentation clearly announced that not only will Season 3 be released on September 13, but players should expect a lot more events and clothing updates during 2023.

Although the rebirth of The Divison 2 in 2021 came as a surprise to its loyal player base, since then Ubisoft has continued to release content updates and new features for the game. This included many additional features and game modes, as well as three new seasons throughout 2022. Now, according to Ubisoft’s announcements, this should continue into 2023, allowing the game to remain relevant as Division offshoots such as Heartland and Rebirth explore new niches.

Along with regular content additions such as new Manhunt missions, Ubisoft has also announced new countdown and Stronghold difficulty levels, as well as many key gameplay updates. For example, one of the main recent additions to the main development cycle of the game was The Division 2 expertise system, which allows players to constantly improve the skills of their characters with certain weapon options.

To this end, players who are not too interested in playing The Division Resurgence on mobile phones can still play The Division 2 for quite a long time. However, it seems that a major new expansion pack, such as the well-known Warlords of New York, is not under consideration. Instead, Ubisoft seems content to keep the game running with seasonal content updates and periodic updates to the gameplay system.

It remains unclear whether a potential Division 3 is in Ubisoft’s sights at the moment, but it’s nice to see that at least one of the many attempted killer Destiny video games will continue to evolve for some time yet. There are only a few days left before the release of the next season of the game “The Price of Power”, so fans of the franchise have something to expect.

The Division 2 is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.