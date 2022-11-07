The Disney+ “Zveropolis+” Trailer Teases With a Parody of The Real Housewives “Perfect Voice” and Other Stories Featuring Judy Hopps and Co.

Six years ago, Disney introduced Officer Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde and the rest of the colorful animal characters inhabiting the world known as Zveropolis to the world. It’s been a long time since we’ve been back, although another trip to this metropolis of furry friends has been on Disney’s maps since 2020. Well, folks, the wait is finally over, as a new trailer teased the appearance of Disney+ Zootopia+, which joins the TV program for 2022 along with a perfect parody of “Real Housewives.”

This sequel to the 2016 film that inspired its title is actually debuting very soon, which means that today’s trailer from Walt Disney Animation Studios is perfectly timed. “Zveropolis+” will consist of six short films telling about various moments of urban wildlife adventures. As shown in the trailer above, here’s the full list of stories fans should expect after this show debuts:

Hopp is on board

Real rodents of Little Rodentia

Duke the Musical

The godfather of the bride

So you think you can jump

Dinner Rush

In addition to the parody of the “Real Housewives” franchise, which the world knows and loves, there are other interesting vignettes included in the full version of “Zveropolis+”. Naturally, “So you think you can dance” and “The Godfather” are among those stories that are worth telling. So reality TV is not the only thing that is lovingly woven into the scheme of things, since classical cinema is also present on the menu.

Not to mention that there is some exciting adventure on the horizon when Judy Hopps’ parents rush to complete some mission in “Hop on Board”. And, of course, what kind of Disney animation project would be complete without a musical, since “Duke The Musical” is designed to give us a deeper look at the charming but insidious Easter egg from Duke Wizleton’s “Zveropolis”.

As for when these adventures are supposed to happen, it looks like the new show is taking place during the events of the first movie. Excerpts of moments like the one when Judy saved Fru Fru from death with a donut-shaped logo, as well as the officer’s first big trip to Zveropolis, seem to suggest that reality plays a role. Which may be bad news for those of you hoping to get further clues about what “Zveropolis 2” might be about.

Perhaps a successful launch of the series could put this universe in the Disney animation canon on a fast track to greatness. We won’t know until it all starts, but luckily you won’t have to wait too long for these jokes to appear on your chosen streaming device.

Zveropolis+ opens its doors to the world on November 9th! If you’re ready to enjoy the singing, horse racing and drama these six stories have to offer, you won’t need a passport. However, you will need a valid Disney+ subscription, which will also give you the opportunity to watch the original movie “Zveropolis” again and again!