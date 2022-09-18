The Disney Dreamlight Valley player created a character similar to Dr. Eggman from Sonic

One player used a character creation tool found in Disney’s Valley of the Light of Dreams to create Sonic’s nemesis, Dr. Eggman. The game, which is currently in early access, allows players to create their own avatar before heading out to explore what the Valley of the Light of Dreams has to offer.

Since its release earlier this month, the Valley of the Light of Dreams has often been compared to Animal Crossing. Although both belong to the genre of life simulation games, the Disney game combines it with an adventure aspect, which features characters from the rich animated history of the Mouse House. The character creation menu in the game is designed so that players can create their own realistic avatars to fully immerse themselves in the world of the Valley of the Light of Dreams. when they recreated the main villain from, when they recreated the main villain from Sonic the Hedgehog.

Redditor Kalkvand recreated Dr. Eggman, also known as Dr. Robotnik, inspired by a recent live image of Jim Carrey. The cult villain has a bald head and a thick mustache, as well as a red jacket, white gloves and glasses to complete the image. The comments under the user’s post are positive and show that the mustachioed character has become a hit, and many responses support the first appearance of the evil genius in the Disney game.

Still looking for that annoying hedgehog from the Valley of the Light of Dreams.

This is not the first time that the Valley of the Light of Dreams character creation tool has been used to add several other recognizable characters to the game. While the Little Mermaid appears in a non-fiction capacity, Ariel appears as a playable character in Dreamlight Valley thanks to a devoted fan who wanted to recreate the famous rock scene from the movie.

Character customization tools are often used by players as a source of creativity, as they can create characters from other franchises that would otherwise be impossible. One fan of the Ring of Elden recreated Geralt of Rivia from the Witcher series in order to complete the game for the White Wolf himself.

Disney’s Valley of the Light of Dreams was launched in early access on all consoles and PCs in early September, and there have already been many announcements about it. During the D23 event, Disney and Marvel game developer Gameloft confirmed that new “Toy Story” content will be added to Dreamlight Valley by the end of 2022. A Founder Update version of the game is currently available, which includes many add-ons along with the main game, including an in-game currency known as moonstones, as well as exclusive items and special companion animals. The latest Disney game will be free after the release of the full version in 2023.

Disney’s Dreamlight Valley is available in early Access for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The game is also available on the Xbox Game Pass.