The Disney Dreamlight Valley player created a character similar to Ariel from The Little Mermaid

Recently, a player from Disney's Valley of the Light of Dreams made his player look like Ariel from The Little Mermaid. Disney Valley of the Light of Dreams there is a character customization option that players can use to change the appearance and clothes of their character. Thanks to this, many players have spent time creating avatars that match the appearance of various Disney objects.

The Little Mermaid is an animated film that was originally released in 1989. The film tells about a teenage mermaid princess named Ariel, who dreams of becoming a human. During this journey, she falls in love with a human prince and makes a magical deal with a possible antagonist Ursula. A remake of The Little Mermaid will be released next year.

This character creation was created by u/z0mbab3, and it will suit those who remember the movie. to start a new look with a memorable red hair color of the Disney Valley of the Light of Dreams character, they made sure to start a new image with a memorable red hair color of the character. From there, they approached the purple shell bra she wears throughout most of the movie, but they had to be extra creative when dealing with the rest of Ariel’s mermaid. To hide the lower part of the character, this Disney Dreamlight Valley player created a green dress to match Ariel’s tail, and added a mixture of blue and white colors to give the impression that she is bursting out of the water.

My “jumping out of the water” cosplay Ariel! from Dreamlight Valley

The main image that ED/z0mbab3 seems to be aiming for to create this Disney character in Dreamlight Valley is the moment that happens right after Ariel meets Prince Eric for the first time. When Ariel sings a reprise of “Parts of Your World,” she leans forward on a rock as a wave breaks right behind her. This scene is very well conveyed in this character creation, although the character is just standing in the water.

Character customization allows players of some games to create stunning tributes to their favorite franchises and people. This freedom does allow you to create strange creations that don’t fit well into the game world, but while some may not like it, it can lead to memorable moments, especially in cut scenes.

On the other hand, these tributes help to show how memorable certain characters have become and how games with certain characters can gain a foothold among players. In addition, there will certainly be those who prefer not to spend a lot of time creating their own game image. In any case, this player did a great job recreating Ariel in Disney’s Valley of Fairy Light.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is already available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.