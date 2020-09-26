The discreet car Mila Kunis drove for many years

Mila Kunis rose to fame with her role in That 70s Show, however, in the 2000s, the actress preferred to drive a discreet car: a Honda Civic EG.

Yes, this is real. That was the car Mila Kunis drove for a while. Even after the fame of That 70s Show.

Maybe this is some kind of nod to ignore capitalist concepts, but she could do so much better than an old Civic. Skaters and Pizza Boys drive EG Civics, not TV stars.

Mila Kunis car is a black #Lexus get in loser. #SkinnyNpopular #ucantsitwithus or park here handicap vehicles!?! pic.twitter.com/PFILKf8SlK — Skinny obsessed (@SkinnyNpopular) October 12, 2013

Over the years, Mila Kunis has been seen in cars that anyone could buy. Another of her cars was a Lexus SC430.



