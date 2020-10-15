The Disappointment of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models entered AnTuTu tests. Tests revealed that Apple’s new flagship phones did not meet expectations in terms of performance. The overall performance of the A14 Bionic is only 5-6 percent better than the A13 Bionic.

Two members of the iPhone 12 family, announced by Apple a few days ago, took the AnTuTu test. Tests show that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are a complete disappointment in terms of performance. Because the new processors named A14 Bionic got much lower scores than the Snapdragon 865, which powers Android flagships. In addition, when the A14 Bionic is compared with the A13 Bionic, there is no worthwhile result.

It is necessary to say that AnTuTu’s tests are a little more detailed than Geekbench. Because on this platform, scores are made according to the overall performance of the processor, GPU, RAM and user interface. The values ​​of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are approximately 570 thousand. To make a simple comparison, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro managed to get 687 thousand points in AnTuTu. However, the biggest difference between Mi 10 Pro and iPhone 12 is the GPU. The iPhone 12’s GPU performance is, unfortunately, 40 percent behind the Mi 10 Pro.

Here is the score iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro got in AnTuTu

When we look at the detailed scores of the devices tested in AnTuTu, we see that the iPhone 12 Pro is slightly better than the iPhone 12. In this context, the CPU score of iPhone 12 is 167 thousand 894, GPU performance 201 thousand 085, RAM performance 105 thousand 677, and user interface performance 90 thousand 243. When these scores are generalized, the net score of iPhone 12 in AnTuTu is determined as 564 thousand 899. In the iPhone 12 Pro, 167 thousand 437 CPU, 196 thousand 812 GPU, 114 thousand 462 RAM and finally 93 thousand 422 points were given for the user interface. The overall score of iPhone 12 Pro is 572 thousand 133.

We are aware that comparing these scores with the Android ecosystem is a mistake. However, in this case, we come to the conclusion that the A14 Bionic processor, which went through the 5 nm production process, could not make a noticeable difference from the A13 Bionic that went through the 7 nm production process. Because the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s AnTuTu score was 536 thousand 883. The difference is between 5 percent and 6 percent.



