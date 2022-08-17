The directors of “Hawkeye” will shoot the movie “Big Thunder Mountain” based on Disney Ride

After “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” ignited the box office (and then led to a series of increasingly disappointing sequels, the quality of which matched where each of them was in sequence), the Disney company conceived of turning its famous rides — the closest thing the company has ever had to the original own intellectual property — in a series of profitable films that generate goods from wazoo. Next on the list: Big Thunder Mountain.

Now, according to Deadline, the directors of “Hawkeye, Bert and Bertie,” one of the best MCU Disney+ TV series and beloved by fans thanks to the light chemistry of Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh on screen, are set to adapt a noisy mining train. Roller Coaster into another movie for Disney, created by Scott Free and LuckyChap Entertainment.

Pirates of the Caribbean was followed by the Eddie Murphy disaster, The Haunted Mansion, known only for its scenic design and fantastic makeup, made by the winner of many Academy Awards, makeup artist Rick Baker. This was followed by increasingly worse sequels to Pirates, and then their film Jungle Cruise, based on a trip that was already inspired by the 1951 film directed by John Huston, Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn starring The Queen of Africa. Taking as a basis the films of Stephen Sommers “The Mummy” and their own franchise “Pirates of the Caribbean”, they created a riff filled with crazy, cartoon-excessive actions in search of the magical McGuffin, which leads to meetings with the undead, zombie conquistadors, cursed by the natives for their greed – the shadows of the Curse of the Black Pearl in spades.

However, these expensive sometimes dips have not stopped Disney, and they are going full steam ahead (pun intended) in the movie “Big Thunder Mountain,” based on a noisy roller coaster that is said to be “the wildest ride in the desert.” The slide, which opened in 1979, initially replaced a part of the park where children could ride on the backs of real live donkeys in a miniature western town, which today is part of the background landscape of the slide. This is a trip that has not been without its own contradictions over the years, most recently in 2003 there was an accident in which one person was killed and ten other guests were injured in a major accident when the train literally jumped off the rails.

With Bert and Bertie on board, that still doesn’t mean the project can’t go crazy as well. In recent years, betting on Jerry Bruckheimer and Gore Verbinski, producer of the Pirates franchise and director of the first three films in it, they teamed up for a big-budget adaptation of the 1930s series “The Lone Ranger” in 2013. They even brought in Jack Sparrow himself, Johnny Depp, as Tonto, the Lone Ranger’s sidekick (along with the increasingly controversial Armie Hammer). The film even showed a grand finale, which took place on a train, but still it had box office receipts and was more in line with the failure of the film “Wild, Wild West” than anything else. This leaves big boots for the Big Thunder Mountain.