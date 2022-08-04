The directors of Everything Everywhere have agreed on the next project with Steven Yoon

The directors of the film “Everything everywhere and at once” Daniels have identified their next project. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also known as Daniels, are film directors and screenwriters who began their careers as music video directors, as well as creating their own short films and working on several TV shows. Since then, they have become more interested in full-length films, having written and directed the surreal comedy—drama “The Man of the Swiss Army” in 2016, and more recently – the sci-fi action comedy 2022 “Everything Everywhere and at Once”, which has since become the highest-grossing A24 film of all time.

Now, on time, Daniels is preparing the next project: a half-hour pilot comedy series “Mason” for the production of A24 for Showtime. The duo will direct and executive produce alongside actor and producer Stephen Yoon and writer, cartoonist and comedian Nathan Min. Min is also the creator of the project and will play a major role. Mason is a surreal comedy based on Min’s real–life experiences, which tells the story of a quiet man named Nathan, who is often mistakenly called Mason and who is looking for connections in a noisy world.

After their popular film “Everything and Everywhere, All at Once”, which really cemented the duo in the film industry, Daniels’ new project should be the key to success. Although further details of the plot or casting are scarce at the moment, fans of the filmmakers have nothing to worry about. With this upcoming series having a surreal theme and again produced by A24, Daniels should feel right at home and be on the way to wider critical acclaim, as in the case of “Everything Everywhere and at Once.”