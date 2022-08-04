The directors of Batgirl shared a statement after the cancellation of the surprise film

It was recently announced that the long-awaited Batgirl movie will no longer be released, and fans are shocked and even more saddened that the movie will never be available. As rumors and collective spread about why the Batgirl movie was trashed, eyes are on those who worked on the film to shut down the DCEU audience, and the Batgirl directors are doing their best to do just that.

In a recent post posted on Instagram, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah shared an emotional ode to the cast, crew and fans of the film.

“We are saddened and shocked by this news. We still can’t believe it. As directors, it is very important that our work is shown to the audience, and although the film is still far from completion, we want fans around the world to have the opportunity to see and accept the final version of the film for themselves. Maybe one day they will, Inshaallah.”

The heartbreaking feelings continued as they praised the crew and actors such as Michael Keaton, J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Jacob Scipio, Corey Johnson, Rebecca Front, and finally Batgirl Leslie Grace herself, whom they applauded for playing the role with “that way.” a lot of passion, dedication and humanity.” They ended their post by stating that they have been big fans of the Batman franchise since they were both very young, and that they still feel humbled that they were given the opportunity to get into the DCEU that they admire so much, even though it was short-lived, ending the post “Batgirl For Life”.

The news that the $90 million film will not be released on Tuesday came about because the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zazlav wants to save about $3 billion in costs, and he wants to focus the studio back on theatricality and move away from it. from streaming events. This decision followed the studio’s decision to abandon many other DCEU television projects and other films in the early stages of production, such as the movie “Miracle Twins”, the filming of which was to begin. As news of this choice continues to emerge, fans are becoming even more saddened by the choice of Warner Bros. Studios.

Although fans will never see Batgirl and the actors’ performances, they express their great admiration for the cast, crew and directors of the film, as they all have to mourn the months of hard work and love that are so unexpectedly discarded.