The directors of “Batgirl” and star Leslie Grace react to the fact that Warner Bros. they took the film before its release

Over the past few years, Warner Bros. I was delighted with my comics, which take place both outside and inside the main DCEU. While the studio also began to focus on streaming releases, HBO Max shocked the public by removing some of its exclusive content, as well as abandoning Scoob 2 and the Batgirl movie. Now the star of “Batgirl” Leslie Grace and directors Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah have reacted to the fact that the WB withdrew the film before its release.

Before this unexpected announcement, Batgirl had a lot of expectations, thanks to actors such as Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton and J. K. Simmons. While it looks like it’s going to be an exciting part of the DCEU, it’s unclear if fans will ever see its contents. Leslie Grace was supposed to play the lead role in the streaming blockbuster, and announced it on Instagram.

What a cool thing to do. One can only imagine how disappointed Leslie Grace must be because her DCEU debut and months of hard work were in vain. However, she left on a high note. Along with her photos in costume and videos from the set, Grace thanked the actors and crew for their work, which seems to go unnoticed by moviegoers.

Leslie Grace’s comments definitely represent a half-full glass of shocking news that Warner Bros. refuses Batgirl. This news blew up the Internet, especially when you consider that the budget of the streaming blockbuster was $ 70 million. As Grace mentioned, the cast and crew spent seven months filming in Scotland, where Gotham City was brought to life.

While the movie “Batgirl” was a potentially stellar moment for Leslie Grace, it also became an exciting opportunity for a couple of its directors: Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah. A couple of directors were thrilled with the success of “Bad Guys for Life” when they started work on “Batgirl,” and throughout the process they shared their excitement.

This is another reaction filled with class and grace. Although it might have been easier to cast a shadow on Warner Bros. For their controversial decision, instead, Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah used their public platform to thank for their cooperation and express gratitude for their short time working with the DC extended universe. We’ll just have to wait and see if we ever get any footage from Batgirl.

Given that Batgirl was supposed to be basically a DCEU (and perhaps explain Michael Keaton’s return as Batman?), it should be interesting to see what changes future films have to make to get around the discontinued film. Moreover, fans are wondering whether the projects “Blue Beetle” and “Black Canary” will still be released on HBO Max. We just need to look, but it’s clear that Warner Bros. he’s going to keep the audience on their toes.

The next DC movie to be released in theaters is "Black Adam" on October 21.