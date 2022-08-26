The directors of “Aquaman 2” and “Shazam 2” react to the latest delays of their DC films

The DC Extended Universe is known for its twists both on and off screen, and this has certainly been the case over the past month. During this time, Warner Bros. abandoned the movie about Batgirl, and also postponed the release of the sequels of Shazam! and Aquaman. And now the directors of future DC films, James Wan and David F. Sandberg, responded to these delays.

While the expectations of “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” and “Shazam!” Fury of the Gods are maturing, their trips to the cinemas have become a little longer. This is obviously a bummer for hardcore DC fans who may be concerned about the state of the shared universe. James Wan shared his thoughts on the delayed release of Aquaman 2, accompanying it with an epic concept art of what we’ll see when the project finally hits theaters in December 2023.

Here it is. It looks like James Wan has found the silver lining in Aquaman and the last delay of The Lost Kingdom. Because now the movie will be a big Christmas release, just like the original movie in 2018. This decision could be a box office win for Warner Bros., although it means we have much more than a year before finally diving in. back to that corner of the DCEU.

While the delay of Aquaman 2 may be disappointing, the concept art that accompanied James Wan’s post will definitely help keep up the excitement about the upcoming film starring Jason Momoa. Like its predecessor, it looks like the DC movie will be a colorful adventure of Wang’s imagination. And since then, he has been using advanced technology again to give the actors a feeling of underwater weightlessness.

Of course, this isn’t the only upcoming DC movie that has unfortunately been shelved by Warner Bros. Shazam! Rage of the Gods was in the same boat, and I really lost count of how many times this blockbuster has changed release dates over the past few years. But, like James Wan, director David F. Sandberg also found a silver lining in the delay of his film, tweeting:

Although I’m an impatient bastard who wants people to see it as soon as possible (the movie will be fully finished in just a few weeks), this move makes sense since Avatar has taken over all IMAX/PLF screens. Rage of the Gods is a big movie, and it should be watched on a large scale!

Points were awarded. While DC fans will have to wait a few more months to see Shazam! continuation, this could be a reasonable step for the box office of the project. Prior to this delay, he was going to compete with Avatar 2 in December of this year. Considering how massive James Cameron’s film will be and how many large cinemas it will occupy, David F. Sandberg seems happy that Shazam! Fury of the Gods will have more time and space to thrive.

Shazam! Rage of the Gods is currently expected to hit theaters on March 17, 2023, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will follow suit on December 25, 2023. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.