The director of Top Gun 2 spoke about one of the most emotional days on the set of the sequel

Joseph Kosinski, director of Top Gun: Maverick, tells what day on the set of the sequel was one of the most emotional. In the sequel to the 1986 film The Best Shooter, Tom Cruise returns as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who leads a new team of young pilots, The Best Shooter, on a daring mission. Maverick must fight not only the ghosts of his past, but also the real orders given by his new commander when he learns what it really means to be a responsible leader.

One man from Maverick’s past featured in this film is his old rival turned friend, Lieutenant Tom “Iceman” Kazansky (Val Kilmer), who has since become an admiral. Much of the original Top Gun focuses on Maverick’s competition with Iceman, whereas Top Gun: Maverick reveals much of their long-standing friendship, which has since helped Maverick solve many insubordination issues. Unlike their initial feud, Maverick relies on Iceman for most of this film to get what he needs to train young pilots, as well as to have someone in the navy with whom he was still close, especially long after the tragic demise. his partner LTJG Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards).

Now Kosinski has revealed how emotional the reunion of Cruise and Kilmer was on the set of the sequel. In an interview with THR, the director describes this day as “one of those memories that I will never forget,” especially considering the return of talented actors to iconic roles in which they have not played for 36 years. Kosinski further believes that the respect and friendship that Cruz and Kilmer had for each other, in general, strengthened this moment, especially since it had such emotional weight. On a lighter note, he cites the button at the end of the scene as a moment not only of comic relief, but also as a reminder of the constant competition they continue to have with each other. Read Kosinski’s full quote below:

“It’s one of those memories that I’ll never forget when you have this actor as Val, someone I’ve admired throughout his career, and he plays one of his most iconic characters reuniting with one of Tom’s most iconic characters. the screen for the first time in 36 years. Just to see how much they respect each other as actors, and to see the friendship that has developed over 36 years. They’re just two actors at the top of their game who do it really beautifully. A scene for a movie that is so important.It was a very emotional day on set… it’s not often possible to play a scene with such emotional weight in a summer tent movie.

My favorite part of this scene is the button at the end, there is always a sense of rivalry. Despite the fact that they are friends, I think that there is still that superiority between all these pilots, as well as between Tom and Val. I think it’s because of the rivalry that their relationship in the first film seems so electrified and real, because there was something like the rivalry of young actors. So it’s that moment at the end, that hug and a bit of humor for me, that’s what really makes the scene work.”

This moment, no doubt, affected the audience in the same way, especially considering Kilmer’s current condition. After the actor was diagnosed with throat cancer, the actor was left without a voice, which was included in his character in Top Gun: Maverick. The on-screen font, along with some digital work, helped Kilmer talk to Maverick during their emotional conversation, but despite the devastating circumstances of their conversation and the ways Kilmer had to communicate, viewers were moved by Kilmer and Cruz’s performances. . This scene, without a doubt, will become a cult one, since the emotions of that day on the set are perfectly transmitted to the screen for everyone to see.

Overall, Top Gun: Maverick has already succeeded even more than its original in a weekend series that continues to break records for all participants. The success of this film has already led to the spread of ideas about the “Best Shooter 3”, which can follow a pattern similar to this story, in terms of keeping each film unique and unique to itself, as well as preserving the unifying threads in all of them. It is the emotional moments, such as those shot by Cruz and Kilmer, that make the film “The Best Shooter: Maverick” a must-see, because it perfectly combines the essence of the human experience with intense action that keeps viewers on their toes.