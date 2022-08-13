The director of the training day, Antoine Fuqua, talks about the moment when he realized that he had caught lightning in a bottle with Denzel Washington

Antoine Fuqua and Denzel Washington have been a lucrative duo in Hollywood for almost two decades. Most of their teams have had huge success, from Training Day to the Equalizer franchise. But at one point Fuqua was a director of music videos, and then a director of feature films, who had just begun to gain popularity in the film industry. The then-rising filmmaker’s style caught the attention of Washington, which led to them working on an Oscar-nominated “Training Day.” And the director of Training Day recently spoke about the moment when he realized that successive employees had caught lightning in a bottle.

While the director of The Magnificent Seven is known for his visual storytelling, Washington first noticed Fuqua’s skills in the cult classic “Replacement Killers.” After seeing the action movie, the two-time Oscar winner realized that he and the young director would be a “good combination.” Looking back on the long-standing partnership, the action-oriented director told THR that he knew “Training Day” would be a success even before it hit theaters.

I did so. It’s a strange feeling. When [Washington] Alonzo and his team killed [a drug dealer] Roger [Scott Glenn], in the car, Denzel says to Jake [Hawke], “This is chess, not checkers.” I can tempt the audience to agree with Alonzo, even a little bit, that it had to be something special. And when Denzel started telling Ethan: “Roger was selling drugs to children,” he had tears in his eyes. He was so sincere. I told Ethan: “I’ll never forget it,” and Ethan can tell you this story: “You guys will be nominated if you do this scene right.” , and continues: “I really thought you were crazy. I thought, “Antoine has gone completely mad.” But I was right.

Of course, Fuqua’s favorite moment is a key scene in a crime thriller. Alonzo from Washington made a scene with his emotional pitch after shooting a drug dealer. Watching Ethan Hawke’s reaction brought the scene together. Fortunately, Fuqua followed his instincts rather than Hawke’s comment. But following Fuqua’s instructions benefited both actors, as Washington and Hawke were nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively, and the former received his second Oscar.

According to the director of “Guilty”, he and the star of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” became friends immediately during the filming of a crime thriller. Directing someone of Washington’s stature can be nerve-wracking for any director, especially in a big-budget Hollywood movie. As for the 57-year-old director, he was thrilled to have captured a record Oscar nominee in the film. During the filming of the cult classic, he recalled how he calmed his nerves by checking with the 67-year-old actor whether he had a good take. Proving that he is one of the most cooperative actors in Hollywood, the two-time Oscar winner did not check the reproduction, assuring Fuqua that he trusts the vision of the rising director. This fact should not be surprising: he vouched for Austin Butler Elvis to director Baz Luhrmann after working together on a Broadway production. The study of these stories only added another layer to the behind-the-scenes facts from the 2001 crime thriller.

Successful Hollywood colleagues have found a winning formula after the Oscar-nominated film. Washington directed Fuqua’s remake of The Magnificent Seven, along with the ongoing Equalizer franchise. The two men team up again to work on “Equalizer 3,” in which Washington gave exciting news after the script was finished and put the film on his schedule. There will be another reunion in the triquel, when Washington reunites with his “Man on Fire” co-star Dakota Fanning, almost two decades after the 2004 action movie became a stunning success.

It may take some time before the triquel is released, as Antoine Fuqua has a full schedule now. He is preparing a Civil War thriller directed by Will Smith, “Emancipation,” which was reportedly postponed by Apple to 2023 due to a setback after a dispute about a slap in the face at the Oscars. He even has a Hulu documentary series, “Legacy: The True Story of the Los Angeles Lakers,” which will be released on August 15. Meanwhile, there are movies to watch in 2022 to keep yourself busy until the new Equalizer 3 updates are announced.