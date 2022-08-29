The director of The Smart Way Bullet Train convinced Ryan Reynolds to “repay” for the service that Brad Pitt rendered in “Deadpool 2”

ATTENTION, SPOILERS. The following article contains light spoilers for Bullet Train. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, act at your own risk!

David Leitch’s bullet train doesn’t just have a terrific cast; the film also has some stellar episodes. And while this is undoubtedly the shortest film of all, Ryan Reynolds’ quick appearance in the third act is certainly a highlight. In retrospect, it’s not surprising that the Canadian actor appeared in the film, given that he previously worked with Leitch on both “Deadpool 2” and “Hobbs and the Show.” Reynolds is on board the project.

Thinking about “Deadpool 2”, you may recall episodes of Brad Pitt as an invisible member of the X-Force who Disappeared, although his role is entirely to depict the death of a character from an electric shock. In an interview with Insider, David Leitch explained that he only needed to remind Ryan Reynolds of this funny moment in order to attract him to work on Bullet Train, as it allegedly became Reynolds’ way of saying “thank you.” Leitch said,

I just offered him an idea: “Why don’t you repay Brad for a cameo role in Deadpool 2?” That’s really all it took. He said: “I’m in.” He was very grateful to Brad for doing this for him, so he really wanted to support us in this.

The role of Ryan Reynolds in the 2022 action movie is quite possibly exactly the same size as the role of Brad Pitt in Deadpool 2, although his character definitely has a greater influence on the plot of the film. At the end of the bullet train in Michael Shannon’s film The White Death, it turns out that all the killers in the ensemble were deliberately sent under the named high-speed rain together so that they would all end up killing each other… and Brad Pitt’s Ladybug. the only one who is there by mistake. Ladybug called the train only after another professional killer named Carver declared himself sick, and in the movie you can see Reynolds playing Carver in a very short flashback.

As Brad Pitt explained in an interview with CinemaBlend last month, it’s all part of the cameo wheel that the bullet train star wants to keep spinning. Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock got unexpected roles in the August blockbuster, which is a sequel to The Lost City, which was released in theaters back in March, and in it Pitt played a small supporting role. What will Pitt, Reynolds, Tatum and Bullock do next together, and who else can they attract to the fun? Time will show.

Starring Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman, Joey King, Hiroyuki Sanada, Andrew Koji and others, as well as Brad Pitt. Bullet Train is still playing in cinemas everywhere and has returned to second place at the box office. Rating of offices this weekend.

