The Director of “The Invisible Man” Refutes The Review Published by Comedian Limmy More Than Two Years Ago

Limmy was attacked online by the director of “The Invisible Man” (2020) for a review he published about the film more than two years ago.

The Scottish comedian, whose real name is Brian Limmond, tweeted in June 2020 that he first liked the horror movie before he discovered there were too many “plot holes” in it.

Now the film’s director Leigh Whannell has echoed Limmy’s comments. “One of my followers just reminded me of the time when this guy started criticizing the ‘Invisible Man’ and I was wondering if any of my British friends could review his work for me,” he tweeted in a recently deleted tweet seen by indy100.

After one of his followers replied, “Who is he?”, Wannell added, “I do not know, but he started shitting on the film, and I said, “Hi, the director is here,” and he was a little embarrassed and said, “Sorry, I didn’t think you’d see this.”. And I thought: “This is an Internet bully, everyone can see it.”

Me and @Lynn_McGoo watched The Invisible Man last night. I really liked it at first, I liked how it wasn't just about a literal invisible man, it symbolised this and that. But as it went on, we were fucking shouting at the plot holes. — twitch.tv/Limmy (@DaftLimmy) June 24, 2020

In June 2020, Limmy said about the film starring Elizabeth Moss: “At first I really liked it, I liked that it’s not just about a literal invisible man, it symbolizes this and that.

“But while it was going on, we screamed the hell out at the holes in the plot. Someone opened a vein at one point. Two minutes later, it was as if nothing had happened. No cuts, no blood, to hell with everything.

“And just a lot of other things. Why would she do that if she just did it? What happened to the thing? Why… how so… AS IF IT HAPPENED.

Cult comedian Limmy is the creator of Limmy’s Show, which aired for three series on the BBC from 2010 to 2013.

He has a Twitch channel from which he broadcasts live, and he has become well known on Twitter thanks to his reworked joke: “Listen to Daft Punk’s new single “Get Lucky” if you get the chance. The Sound of summer”.