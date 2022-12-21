The Director of The Films “Remove Carter” and “Flash Gordon” Mike Hodges Has Died at The Age of 90.

Director Mike Hodges, known for the films “Remove Carter” and “Flash Gordon”, has died at the age of 90.

His death was confirmed by longtime friend and producer of Hodges’ latest film, “I’ll Fall Asleep when I Die,” Mike Kaplan. According to the Guardian, Hodges died on Saturday (December 17) at his home in Dorset. The cause of death was not disclosed.

After working on television, Hodges made his revolutionary film with the classic British gangster 1971 “Get Carter” starring Michael Caine. This film is often featured in lists of the greatest British films, and in 2000 it received a remake starring Sylvester Stallone.

Hodges and Kane have reunited to work on the director’s next film, Pulp Fiction, a comedy thriller about an author who was hired to write the memoirs of a retired movie star played by Mickey Rooney.

In addition to crime thrillers, Hodges is best known as the director of the 1980 space opera Flash Gordon, the soundtrack of which was written by Queen.

He also helped launch the career of actor Clive Owen in the 1998 British film Stickman. The pair reunited in his last feature film, “I’ll Sleep When I Die,” in 2003, which has some plot similarities to Hodges’ directorial debut, “Get Carter.”

Among his other works are “Terminal”, “Prayer for the Dying” and “Black Rainbow”.

Hodges is survived by his wife Carol Laws, sons Ben and Jake, and five grandchildren.

You can check out some tributes below.

Mike Hodges, director of FLASH GORDON, has passed. Finally saw this movie during the pandemic and it brought me such joy. Have watched it a bunch of times since. Nothing else like it. Rest in Peace, sir. pic.twitter.com/v0YQDBmaFs — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) December 20, 2022