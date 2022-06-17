The director of “Star Wars” spoke about the possibility of a second season of “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Director Deborah Chow talks about the possibility of a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Originally conceived as a side film, the project was adapted for the post-explosion television series Han Solo: Star Wars. Stories” at the box office. The premiere of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” finally took place on Disney+ at the end of May. It tells about the mission of the titled Jedi to rescue the young Princess Leia. The series proved to be a success, as Obi-Wan Kenobi broke Disney+ streaming records and received generally positive reviews from critics.

While preparing for the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi, it was decided to declare the series a limited series, implying that it would last only one season. However, the story takes place as much as nine years before the events of the original Star Wars movie, which means that there may be much more information about the details of Obi-Wan’s exile on Tatooine. Ewan McGregor recently expressed hope for season 2 of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and now his director is talking about the chances.

In a conversation with Radio Times, Chow discussed the chances of a second season appearing. Although she repeated Obi-Wan Kenobi was created as a limited series, she acknowledged that there are many more stories that can be told. Check out her comments in the space below:

“You know, we always intended it as a limited series. So this is not a story about the adventures of the week. This is one big story with a beginning, middle and end. conceived as an independent… I mean, of course there are still stories you could tell. Obviously, there are still 10 years before we get to A New Hope, and with a character like Obi-Wan Kenobi, I think even just watching Him is sometimes interesting to ride on the sand. So who knows? It’s hard to say now, but it wasn’t the intention.”

The trick would be to come up with a narrative that would make Obi-Wan Kenobi’s second season worthwhile. If Obi-Wan leaves Tatooine again, there could potentially be a risk of a repeat of the first season. Leia plays a major role because her safety is the only reason Obi—Wan will leave Luke. As much fun as it is to watch a young princess embark on an adventure with the Jedi, it would be disappointing if the hypothetical Obi-Wan Kenobi in the second season went down the same path. Perhaps the new season will unfold entirely on Tatooine, further highlighting Obi-Wan’s turbulent dynamic with Uncle Owen as he tries to keep an eye on Luke. There should also be a convincing arch for Obi-Wan’s character. The show already talks about how Kenobi comes to terms with past failures and rediscovers his faith. Depending on how the finale goes, these threads can be successfully completed.

As Star Wars continues to expand at the expense of several other shows and films in development, one can argue that it’s time for the franchise to abandon the outdated characters that defined it from the very beginning. One of the main criticisms about the Disney era of the franchise is that “Star Wars” can sometimes rely too much on nostalgia. Although Obi-Wan Kenobi has done a good job bridging the gap between the prequel and the original trilogies, any sequel will invariably be associated with the audience’s love for these films. Perhaps it would be better for Lucasfilm to tell new stories on screen and use other canonical sources such as books and comics to fill in any remaining gaps in Obi-Wan’s life. Although even Hayden Christensen believes that there are still stories about Darth Vader, so maybe the creatives will come up with something.