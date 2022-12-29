Director Hwang Dong-hyuk and actor Lee Jung-jae were awarded Korea’s highest cultural award, presented by President Yoon Seok-yeol at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, on Tuesday (December 27).

They received the Order of Cultural Merit of Kymgwan for achievements around the world thanks to their popular Netflix series “Squid Game”.

This is the highest award given to people who have contributed to the development of Korean culture.

Along with the presentation of medals, President Yun also sent congratulations to Ivan and Lee.

He praised the former for the “fierce effort and talent” he has demonstrated throughout his career in other films such as “Speechless” and “Miss Grandma,” which eventually led to him winning an Emmy Award in September as best director of “The Squid Game.”

Chairman Yoon also praised Lee Jung Jae for his “outstanding performance” in the show, saying that he merged his character and the hearts of the audience.

Congratulations!