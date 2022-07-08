The director of Skull and Bones talks about the narrative style of the game, combat orientation and much more

After what may seem like an eternity, Ubisoft has re-introduced Skull and Bones, as well as a new vision for the game. Since its initial announcement, it has undergone several iterations, but fans are looking at an open-world pirate game focused on naval battles. Players will start as a humble survivor of a shipwreck and work their way up to the kingpin of the seas. Ubisoft recently revealed the release date and gameplay of Skull and Bones, as well as revealed several new details about the game.

Game Rant was recently able to meet with the director of the Skull and Bones game, Ryan Barnard, where we talked about ships, pirate elements of the game world, storytelling and much more. The following transcript has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Q: How many styles of ships are there?

A: The ships in the game are divided into main categories. There are three categories. There’s cargo, navigation, and firepower. And then there are several sizes to run in them. We will have small and medium-sized ships. And then the ship you start on, which is actually like our very small ship, the Doe is a kind of hunter—gatherer ship where you have a spear and all that.

The first big ships that you can put weapons and armor on are small ships, and yes, they belong to these three different categories. Obviously, you can carry more cargo, but there is a compromise. They are like the slowest ships, they are harder to maneuver. They are about average in firepower. Navigation is very fast. They are very agile, but you give up in both other categories with cargo and firepower. And then, of course, ships with firepower, they will be the ships that cause the most damage. But again, they are not the highest in terms of carrying capacity or maneuverability, so each of the categories has its pros and cons.

Q: How many ships can players control at the same time? Are they limited to one or can they be between categories?

A: Well, we want players to build them all, we want you to eventually unlock your fleet through a progression we call Dishonor. But at launch you will be able to create 12 ships, but you will be able to create up to 40 different copies of these chips. Because you might end up, you know, losing a ship in combat, PvP, or something like that. So it’s always good to have a backup in your garage, so to speak, ready to go. But there are 12 unique types of ships to launch.

Q: Could you tell me how the Golden Age of Piracy affected the gaming world?

A: Of course, so Elizabeth Pellen, our creative director, when she came in about three and a half years ago, it was a big shift to move from, let’s say, more of an arena, combat PvP game to something that could be a new kind of reimagined, tougher pirate experience. This period of time was pretty brutal, wasn’t it? It was, it was very merciless, very tough. You know, this is not Disney’s Johnny Depp, but Pirates of the Caribbean in reality.

It definitely served as a source of inspiration for “Skull and Bones”. We are a tougher and more adult type of harsh environment that we create for the player, which feeds the survival aspects of the game, crafting, you know, collecting everything you can around you while you play. This is definitely an inspiration and a germ, but we are in no way a historical simulator.

We took the parts that could give us a lot of inspiration for this region in the Indian Ocean area and used what’s great for games and great for gameplay, and the elements that don’t really fit or don’t make much sense are just not in the game.

Q: With this in mind, will players see historical figures like Calico Jack or Blackbeard?

A: So you can see a mix of historical pirates, right? Like some great pirate traits. But again, we are not inspired by history, so there are no named pirates, as from history, so to speak. But you can see pirates that will remind you if you are familiar with pirates of that era.

Q: What about pirate mythology? If I remember correctly, a long time ago there was a Kraken in the window, so there is still some kind of pirate mythology in the game?

A: Yes, there was a Kraken. One of our strengths of Ubisoft, which we are proud of, is the idea to conduct research, share it and make sure that our games are grounded and believable. But, of course, we want to entertain, you know, the pirate genre and see where we can promote it. So we haven’t gotten to Kraken or anything yet, but who knows, you know, it’s a live game and we intend to support the game in the coming years and depending on the interaction with our community, where they want to go and where we want to go, who knows what we’ll end up with let’s add it to the game.