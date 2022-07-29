The director of Shazam 2 spoke about the possibility of a crossover with Black Adam

Shazam! “Rage of the Gods” director David F. Sandberg is discussing the possibility of a DCEU crossover with Black Adam at some point in the future. As the remaining months of 2022 are going to be huge for the DCEU, viewers are gearing up for the release of both hotly anticipated 2019 Shazam sequels! and the exciting debut of Dwayne Johnson in DC in the movie “Black Adam”. Shazam! “Rage of the Gods” will see Sandberg at the helm again, and “Black Adam” will find Jaume Collet-Serra in the director’s chair.

Shazam! “Rage of the Gods” will continue the story of Billy Batson from Asher Angel, who has the ability to transform into a super-powerful Shazam just by shouting a word. Zachary Levy will return as Billy’s powerful alter ego, and the film will also welcome the return of most of Shazam’s outstanding lead actors. However, perhaps the most exciting is Shazam! Rage of the Gods will also introduce Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu as the daughters of Atlas, Hespera and Calypso, respectively. Now that Shazam is about to fight these two powerful villains, many are wondering if the hero’s paths will eventually cross with his sworn enemy from the comics, Black Adam.

While attending San Diego Comic-Con 2022 last week, Sandberg gave an interview to Collider where he discussed the possibility that Shazam and Black Adam will one day fight in the DCEU. The director’s response suggests that it will take some time before fans will see the collision of two comic book characters on the screen. Check out Sandberg’s full quote below.

In fact, there was no conversation about it. I know that at the moment Black Adam is something, and Shazam is what is needed. Then we’ll see where it all goes in the future, but I really wasn’t a participant in such conversations.

The first Shazam! The film was certainly independent, although it contained several references to the broader DCEU. As Black Adam is about to shift the focus of the DCEU to Johnson’s powerful new antihero, it is unknown if the film will have any serious connections to other DCEU projects. Johnson has repeatedly stated that Black Adam will mark a change in the DCEU hierarchy, and more recently stated that it will “usher in a new era” as his character looks set to lead one of the most violent projects in the DC universe. for today.

While Sandberg confirms that a crossover between the two sworn enemies from the comics may still be ahead, it looks like it’s definitely not out of the question as the DCEU continues to expand and intertwine its stories. Naturally, there is always the possibility that Sandberg is simply hiding information so as not to spoil plans for the future, although, given that Black Adam is still one of the freshest DCEU characters, it may even happen that the character’s future will be decided after the audience has taken the character into their own hands. At the moment, those who want to see Shazam and Black Adam come face to face will have to wait, but for now Shazam! Fury of the Gods is sure to deliver some serious blows.