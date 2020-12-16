The director of Season 5 brought a very strange object

After playing Joe Miller, Thomas Jane makes his television directorial debut with the third episode of the fifth and penultimate seasons of The Expanse “Mother.” The episode will launch alongside the first two episodes of the season on December 16 on Amazon Prime Video.

“I had the experience of a lifetime directing The Expanse,” says Jane.

“It’s not an easy show. There are a lot of moving parts, and what makes it beautiful is not only that I knew the whole cast and crew during the four or five years that we’ve been working together, but that I was steeped in mythologies. of tradition and history ”.

Of course, there is always the risk of returning to such a familiar workspace in a new role that your former co-workers won’t be able to get used to, so Thomas Jane quickly realized that what she needed was a hat.

Yes, a hat, Jane donned a hat that would make anyone who has followed the sci-fi show look familiar for its first four seasons.

“It wasn’t Miller’s felt hat, but I wore a felt hat every day so people would look around the room and if they wanted to know where the director was, they just looked for the guy in the hat,” explains Jane.

That discovery came true for him while filming The Expanse. At one point, she realized that things were not going according to plan and that the entire production was threatening to derail.

They were filming a scene in a futuristic apartment, Jane recalls, so they had a blue screen outside the windows, and they had a gag on the train where the lights were flashing while the trains were speeding by.

Right there is where Thomas Jane admits that he didn’t have a plan because they couldn’t do the angles they wanted to do because the visual effects guys had set up the train from one angle and their angle was different.

Likewise, the third episode of the fifth season of The Expanse “Mother” is an episode that would test the versatility of any director. It has action and conversation, unsurprisingly, but it also has a deep inner character. Despite being a TV rookie, Jane feels this was the perfect episode for him.

“I think they’re very smart and they gave me the episode where I could shine, which is an emotional episode,” he says.

On the other hand, what made Thomas Jane the most nervous in his new role were the special effects, dealing with the green and blue screen, dealing with the practical jokes they had to do, knowing how to cover them and of course, the action things must be handled in a very specific way.



