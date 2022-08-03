The director of Prey told what was wrong in previous films about Predators

Prey director Dan Trachtenberg explains one serious flaw that has been found in many previous Predator films. The franchise began with the 1987 film Predator, directed by John McTiernan from Die Hard, starring an ensemble cast that included future governors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jesse Ventura, who play soldiers facing an unknown, powerful enemy who turns out to be an alien threat uniquely suited to violent destruction. This film was soon followed by Predator 2 in 1990, which starred Danny Glover and took Predator from the jungle to the city. The franchise was inactive for more than a decade before it was launched into the Alien franchise orbit with the AvP: Alien vs crossover. Predator in 2004 and its sequel Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem in 2007.

These films revived interest in the franchise, which led to the appearance in 2010 of the film “Predators” starring Adrian Brody, which takes place on the Predators’ home planet. After another long break, Shane Black brought to the screen a more comical adventure film “Predator” in 2018. “Prey,” directed by “10 Cloverfield Lane” Trachtenberg, will be released on Hulu on August 5, 2022. Predators in many unique places over the years (including Antarctica and the suburbs), this film claims to be a historical work, which takes place on the territory of the Comanche people in 1719, when the warrior Naru (Amber Midtander) protects his tribe from a Predator attack.

Speaking to Digital Spy about Prey, Trachtenberg reveals a flaw in previous Predator films that he tried to fix. He says that while working on this film, he “wanted to make this version of the Predator much more wild, ferocious and animal.” He notes that one of the drawbacks of many previous Predator films is the way they present their villain, who usually looks like a “professional wrestler who loafs around.” Read his full quote below:

To do this, I really wanted to make this version of the Predator much more wild, ferocious and animalistic, from its movements to silhouette and design. It was that we looked at the other iterations and tried to do a zigzag where they deviated a bit.

What I really wanted to do was, on the one hand, accept the costume because I like the design of the creature and the fact that it’s a practical costume, but also, really try to make sure that we’re not limited by limitations. a physically constructed suit, inside which he is controlled by a man.

Sometimes when watching some Predator movies, I feel very much like a professional wrestler, not literally, but a professional wrestler who loafs around. I feel like it’s being controlled by a human, and I’ve never felt like it’s an alien being.

Although the original “Predator” performer Kevin Peter Hall, who played an alien in both “Predator” and “Predator 2,” was instrumental in creating the iconic character, this complaint can certainly be directed against the way the films chose to use him. “Predator” imitates macho action movies from Schwarzenegger’s work more than it portrays a real biological sci-fi monster. However, this sensitivity only intensified when Hall was replaced by other actors less in control of the role.

If Prey can fulfill the promise made by Trachtenberg, it will certainly breathe new life into the franchise. Although the films have greatly expanded the Predator universe, they are often humanized to the point where the Predator is friends with the AvP leader. Making the threat more animalistic and truly alien could certainly be the direction in which the franchise needs to return to its horror-filled roots.