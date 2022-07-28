The director of Prey spoke about the release of the film on Hulu or not in theaters

The director of Prey tells why the film is abandoning cinemas in favor of Hulu. “Prey” is the fifth film in the Predator franchise, in which the franchise moves in a new direction, creating a prequel set in the Comanche country in 1719, and focusing on a young warrior Naru (Amber Midfander), who has to fight a Predator. The film is directed by 10 Cloverfield Lane Dan Trachtenberg and will be released on Hulu on August 5, 2022.

The expectation of Prey has grown over the past few months, starting with the first teaser trailer, and has only grown with each new information about the film. The film premiered at Comic-Con in San Diego in 2022, and it received wide publicity after the convention. The first reviews were very positive, hinting at a bold new direction for the Predator franchise. However, many expressed their disappointment that the film would not be released in theaters like the previous installments, but instead would be sent directly to the streaming service.

In an interview with Uproxx, Trachtenberg spoke about the decision to send the film to Hulu, and not to cinemas, despite the fact that it was designed for viewing by the public in cinemas. Trachtenberg said that this decision was made because Disney wanted to release a film that would attract an audience to Hulu, and if it was released in theaters, it probably would have to go to HBO, as other 20th Century Pictures have done in the past due to the previous contract that Disney must comply. Trachtenberg addresses the stigma, saying it’s not the same as the old stigma associated with live video streaming, but instead getting a high-end cinematic experience at home. Trachtenberg said:

“I mean, look, we made it a great theatrical experience, and on the other hand, it’s not being released that way. So you can’t see in a movie theater, but on the other hand, what you get your living room is a gigantic theatrical experience. This is not a direct dump video. It’s like, “This is a real movie.” There are so many places where people want people to experience them, I hate saying the word “content”. However, they hope to really light up the platform to say, “We’re not just releasing a smaller, lower-budget fare. It’s also a place where you can get gigantic cinematic experiences.”

It has been suggested that a previous deal between 20th Century Pictures and HBO was the reason that the long-delayed “New Mutants” could not be shipped to Hulu during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they had to go to HBO first. This explains why this film was shown in cinemas at the height of the pandemic and why other 20th century films such as The Man King and Death on the Nile were postponed to cinemas, unlike Disney films such as Artemis Fowl and The One and Only Ivan. were sent directly to Disney+. Since then, Disney has managed to strike a deal with HBO to allow several select Fox films to air on Hulu as well as HBO, such as West Side Story and The Bob’s Burger’s Movie.

Although Hulu released a number of notable films during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as “Palm Springs,” “The Happiest Season,” and “Nomad Country,” Prey is arguably the biggest movie to premiere on the streaming service. In addition, this is just the beginning, because soon the streamer will be able to use the library of 20th Century Pictures. Fede Alverez’s new film “Alien” is also being prepared for Hulu, as is the new film adaptation of “The League of Distinguished Gentlemen.” It’s unclear if these franchises will remain streaming-exclusive now or if viewers will ever see them on the big screen.